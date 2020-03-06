UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netherlands Records First COVID-19 Death

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:00 PM

Netherlands records first COVID-19 death

ROTTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment has announced the first patient to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the public health institute said that the 86-year-old male patient was hospitalised in Ikazia hospital in Rotterdam, receiving treatment in isolation before he had died.

It noted that the source of the patient's infection remains unknown.

This was the first patient in the Netherlands who died from an infection with the novel coronavirus, the health institute concluded.

Related Topics

Died Male Rotterdam Netherlands From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to 4,747, D ..

2 minutes ago

RCB plants over 5000 saplings under spring plantat ..

1 second ago

Old man killed, two injured in roof collapse

13 minutes ago

DC Bajaur inaugurates anti polio campaign

13 minutes ago

Gwadar offers huge investment opportunities for re ..

13 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops MD, Chairman PTV ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.