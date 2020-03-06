Netherlands records first COVID-19 death

ROTTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2020) The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment has announced the first patient to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a statement the public health institute said that the 86-year-old male patient was hospitalised in Ikazia hospital in Rotterdam, receiving treatment in isolation before he had died.

It noted that the source of the patient's infection remains unknown.

This was the first patient in the Netherlands who died from an infection with the novel coronavirus, the health institute concluded.