Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Netherlands will face Croatia tomorrow in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. The match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and it is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CET.

Both teams qualified for the semi-finals after topping their groups in the first round of the tournament.

The Netherlands finished top of Group D, with 16 points from five wins and one draw. They were the only team in the top division to finish with a perfect record in the group stage, and they also scored the most goals, with 14.

The Netherlands reached the final of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, and they will be looking to go one better this time around. However, they face a tough test against Croatia, who are also a strong side.

Croatia finished top of Group A in the first round of the Nations League, with 13 points from four wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their group included Denmark, France, the defending champions, and Austria.

The Netherlands and Croatia have only met twice before. Croatia won 2-1 in their match for third place at the 1998 World Cup, while the Netherlands won 3-0 in 2008.