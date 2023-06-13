UrduPoint.com

Netherlands To Face Croatia Tomorrow In Semi-finals Of UEFA Nations League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Netherlands to face Croatia tomorrow in semi-finals of UEFA Nations League

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Netherlands will face Croatia tomorrow in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. The match will be played at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and it is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 CET.

Both teams qualified for the semi-finals after topping their groups in the first round of the tournament.

The Netherlands finished top of Group D, with 16 points from five wins and one draw. They were the only team in the top division to finish with a perfect record in the group stage, and they also scored the most goals, with 14.

The Netherlands reached the final of the inaugural Nations League in 2019, and they will be looking to go one better this time around. However, they face a tough test against Croatia, who are also a strong side.

Croatia finished top of Group A in the first round of the Nations League, with 13 points from four wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their group included Denmark, France, the defending champions, and Austria.

The Netherlands and Croatia have only met twice before. Croatia won 2-1 in their match for third place at the 1998 World Cup, while the Netherlands won 3-0 in 2008.

Related Topics

World France Abu Dhabi Rotterdam Austria Croatia Netherlands Denmark June 2019 From Top

Recent Stories

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea a ..

NCM classifies tropical situation in Arabian Sea as a &#039;tropical cyclone Cat ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission sub ..

DEWA commissioned 6 new 132/11 kV transmission substations from January to April ..

35 minutes ago
 Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications Wo ..

Dubai wins bid to stage Critical Communications World 2024

35 minutes ago
 Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlN ..

Next ‘A Call from Space’ event with Sultan AlNeyadi set to be held in Ras Al ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

Sharjah Ruler promotes Secretary- General of SMC

36 minutes ago
 DP World celebrates supply chain management diplom ..

DP World celebrates supply chain management diploma by 17 future leaders

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.