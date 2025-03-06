Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) BERLIN, 6th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer faces an extended absence after tearing a muscle in his right calf during Wednesday's Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper, replaced by debutant Jonas Urbig in the 59th minute, suffered the injury as Bayern secured a 3-0 victory.