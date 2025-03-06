Neuer Sidelined Indefinitely With Calf Injury
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 11:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) BERLIN, 6th March, 2025 (WAM) – Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer faces an extended absence after tearing a muscle in his right calf during Wednesday's Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen.
The 38-year-old goalkeeper, replaced by debutant Jonas Urbig in the 59th minute, suffered the injury as Bayern secured a 3-0 victory.
Recent Stories
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah
Fast bowler Haris Rauf meets Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, evades media
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation
Six holidays expected on upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr this year
PTI social media team members summoned over alleged negative propaganda
Justice Sattar’s letter to IHC registrar highlights bribery
Punjab E&T dept seals 9,700 properties in crackdown on tax defaulters
Delegations of Multan and Jhang Bars call on CJP
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Call for digital reforms to propel Pakistan’s economic growth
IGP reviews Crime Control Department objectives
More Stories From Middle East
-
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury1 minute ago
-
Baghdad to host Arab Summit as planned on May 1717 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Northwest Pakistan17 minutes ago
-
Chairman of National Media Office attends conclusion of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona32 minutes ago
-
UAE, Central African Republic CEPA to boost trade beyond AED3.67 billion47 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Ramadan well-wishers1 hour ago
-
UAE President, Central African Republic President witness signing of Comprehensive Economic Partners ..2 hours ago
-
Alef completes phase 1 structural works at Al Mamsha Seerah2 hours ago
-
UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation2 hours ago
-
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System3 hours ago
-
China eases rules for merger, acquisition loans to boost tech innovation4 hours ago
-
Buimerc rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark its AED20 million contribution in support of Fathers’ ..4 hours ago