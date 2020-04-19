Nevada task force partners with UAE for high-volume COVID-19 testing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Nevada COVID-19 task force has announced a partnership with the United Arab Emirates with the goal of rolling out high-volume testing throughout the state.

A spokesperson for the Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force said Thursday that vital testing materials have been acquired thanks to a long-term partnership with the UAE and G42, a technology company based in Abu Dhabi. G42 has created technology that will be used for a long-term "innovative genomic study" for COVID-19 testing and research, according to the Task Force.

"The resources from G42 will substantially increase our ability to conduct COVID-19 testing and research to help us mitigate the effects of this virus on our citizens and visitors during the current crisis," Task Force chair Jim Murren said in a statement.

"It will also enable us to fortify our ability to provide a safe and sustainable economic recovery for all of Nevada in the long run.

"

The Task Force says the partnership with G42 will help University Medical Center in Las Vegas develop Nevada's first high-volume testing laboratory.

That lab would be able to support the processing of patient samples taken from hospitals, doctor's offices, curbside locations and other providers.

Similar high-volume testing is also being developed in Northern Nevada with Renown and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

"The UAE will continue to provide its support to the international community and promote stronger relationships between countries with the goal of increasing the effectiveness of the global response to the current crisis," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said in statements recently.