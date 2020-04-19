UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nevada Task Force Partners With UAE For High-volume COVID-19 Testing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

Nevada task force partners with UAE for high-volume COVID-19 testing

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2020) The Nevada COVID-19 task force has announced a partnership with the United Arab Emirates with the goal of rolling out high-volume testing throughout the state.

A spokesperson for the Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force said Thursday that vital testing materials have been acquired thanks to a long-term partnership with the UAE and G42, a technology company based in Abu Dhabi. G42 has created technology that will be used for a long-term "innovative genomic study" for COVID-19 testing and research, according to the Task Force.

"The resources from G42 will substantially increase our ability to conduct COVID-19 testing and research to help us mitigate the effects of this virus on our citizens and visitors during the current crisis," Task Force chair Jim Murren said in a statement.

"It will also enable us to fortify our ability to provide a safe and sustainable economic recovery for all of Nevada in the long run.

"

The Task Force says the partnership with G42 will help University Medical Center in Las Vegas develop Nevada's first high-volume testing laboratory.

That lab would be able to support the processing of patient samples taken from hospitals, doctor's offices, curbside locations and other providers.

Similar high-volume testing is also being developed in Northern Nevada with Renown and the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory.

"The UAE will continue to provide its support to the international community and promote stronger relationships between countries with the goal of increasing the effectiveness of the global response to the current crisis," His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said in statements recently.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi Doctor Las Vegas United Arab Emirates All From

Recent Stories

France's COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 19,323 as 64 ..

42 minutes ago

Secy PSHD admires services of coronavirus affected ..

42 minutes ago

Two COVID-19 testing facilities open for workers i ..

1 hour ago

NDMA provides third tranche of protective equipmen ..

45 minutes ago

U.S. looking at pulling back Afghanistan-based CIA ..

45 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi launches new app ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.