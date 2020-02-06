New 'Think Science World Fair' to take place in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) Emirates Foundation, the national organisation set up by the Abu Dhabi Government to facilitate public-private funded initiatives for the empowerment of youth across the UAE, announced the launch of the new 'Think Science World Fair' to take place from 21st to 23rd April in Dubai.

To be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the new Think Science World Fair aims to be a destination for all talented youth, stimulating their curiosity and interest in science, technology and innovation.

For the first time, the Think Science World Fair is focusing on empowering the next generation of scientists both locally and internationally. In addition to the 8th edition of the "Think Science Undergraduate National Competition", the Fair will bring together hundreds of youth aged 15-25 from across the world, competing in the "Think Science World Competition", encouraging education and the exchange of knowledge around science, technology and innovation.

The fair will also provide opportunities for youth to be engaged in interactive hand-on experiments, educational workshops and experientials showcases. In addition, youth will have a unique opportunity to interact with leading industry giants in the field of science, technology and innovation who will advise youth and expose them to cutting edge technology breakthroughs, showcasing the power of innovation and their practical applications to advancing number of industry sectors through the Think Science Connect Platform.

Commenting on the Think Science World Fair, Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Managing Director of Emirates Foundation, said, "Investing in youth is a major focus of our wise leadership and is at the heart of Emirates Foundation’s mission. The Think Science Fair is a unique UAE initiative that is aligned with the UAE Government’s emphasis on encouraging innovation, a foundation of progress not only for our nation, but for the world."

The Fair will feature the newly launched Think Science World Competition, which encourages youth to design science-based innovations that address society’s most pressing challenges and aims to support young science talent in gaining the right exposure and support to help them successfully launch their projects. Youth finalists will compete with their scientific innovations during the Fair in April 2020, and winners to be announced on the last day of the event.

He noted that the Fair and Competition provide a unique platform for global youth and equally Emirati youth to excel to showcase their talent in science and technology, develop knowledge and share expertise, and be part of the UAE’s growth today and in the future.

Think Science has empowered over 98,000 youth since its inception in 2013 and the Competition has attracted a total number of 16,800 contestants during that same time frame who developed and competed with more than 2,000 innovative projects.