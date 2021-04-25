UrduPoint.com
New 820,000 Sqm Hub To Foster Research & Innovation In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 01:45 AM

New 820,000 sqm hub to foster research & innovation in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) ZonesCorp, one of the largest operators of purpose-built economic zones in the United Arab Emirates, has signed an agreement with Block 7 Investments, a joint venture between EFIRE Capital Holdings Limited of Abu Dhabi and Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad of Malaysia, that will see the development of the Block 7 Innovation Hub in the heart of the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD).

The new development caters to key sectors like healthcare, computer science, robotics, mobility, renewable energy and sustainable advance materials. Block 7 is designed to function as a breeding ground for innovation driven industries with ultra-modern infrastructure, robust services, and a unique setup that links intelligent living space leveraging ZonesCorp’s existing manufacturing ecosystem and serves as a platform for tech start-ups.

The development of the Block 7 Innovation Hub will take advantage of ZonesCorp’s Advanced Manufacturing Cluster, a leading regional manufacturing hub that will also service the biopharma, environmental technologies, mobility, and ICT sectors amongst others.

Spread over 820,000 square metres, it will also include a host of dedicated IT facilities, smart office complexes, exhibition centres, as well as retail and entertainment spaces.

The agreement was signed by Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, ZonesCorp, and Dato’ Dr. Ir. Mohd Abdul Karim Bin Abdullah of Block 7 Investments LLC as part of a ceremony hosted at ZonesCorp’s headquarters, in the presence of Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports.

Commenting on the agreement, Abdullah Al Hameli, Head of the Industrial Cities and Free Zone Cluster at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: "The announcement of the Block 7 Innovation Hub development in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi marks a key milestone in the emirate’s progressive efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a world-leading hub for innovation.

"In line with the leadership’s vision to foster a sustainable economy driven by innovation, the Innovation Hub’s promise of intelligent living will complement Abu Dhabi’s industrial strength and create numerous opportunities for coming generations of youth to venture into some of the world’s most transformative industrial fields."

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, ZonesCorp, said: "Our collaboration with Block 7 is in line with ZonesCorp’s strategy of developing Abu Dhabi as an industrial and innovation hub.

"Leveraging ZonesCorp’s growing industrial ecosystem, this project will not only deliver ground-breaking concepts and solutions for the benefit of the global manufacturing industry, but will also showcase how we can combine technology, innovation, and the human element within a single environment.

"This project fits well with our existing plans to advance Abu Dhabi’s industrial and manufacturing sectors bringing R&D, education and technology to the world as well as a model for others to emulate."

Dato’ Dr. Ir. Mohd Abdul Karim Bin Abdullah of Serba Dinamik International Ltd and Block 7 Investments LLC, said: "We trust that this project will be a catalyst for sustainable development in Abu Dhabi, serving the demand from the middle East, Europe, Central Asia, United States, China, and African countries. This project will fulfil Abu Dhabi’s aspiration to foster economic growth through advanced manufacturing and innovation patents."

