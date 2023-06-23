New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), a groundbreaking event in the world of combat sports, will launch officially during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week this October in the UAE capital, organisers confirmed. The new cage-based championship aims to channel the highest standards of jiu-jitsu and grappling by combining them to create an engaging and exciting experience for practitioners, followers, and martial arts enthusiasts.

The official announcement was made during a news conference held at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel on Wednesday in the presence of Abdel Moneim Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and Chairman of International Vision Investments IVI.

Al Hashemi, alongside martial arts legends Leo Vieira, Braulio Estima, Mackenzie Dern, Andre Galvao, Julio Cesar, and Angelica Galvao, expressed gratitude and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his support of sports and athletes, as well as to H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, for his continuous support of jiu-jitsu in the UAE and beyond.

“We are proud to introduce the unique Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC), which represents Abu Dhabi’s contribution to the world of martial arts,” he said. “It will once again attract enthusiasts from around the world to Abu Dhabi, the global capital of martial arts. This event reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting sports and their top athletes globally. The championship aims to make an unprecedented impact on the sector, expanding horizons and solidifying Abu Dhabi's leading position in combat sports.

“The Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship is a new milestone for success and excellence in the capital of sports. We always strive for innovation and when the championship launches, it will capture the world's attention by bringing together stars and heroes from different cities around the world. The task will not be easy, and we wish everyone good luck.”

Saood Al Hosani, Under-Secretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) – Abu Dhabi, added, “Through our exciting partnership with ADXC, we are ushering in a new era for martial arts in the emirate. Abu Dhabi has always had a deep bond with martial arts and combat sports, and we have been the home base for MMA athletes for many years now. It is DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission to keep that momentum going, engaging and inspiring our youth, and growing the sport to make the emirate not just the destination for martial arts in the region, but a global hotspot for professional combat sports.”

The event will feature 13 rounds, including preliminary rounds and thrilling finales, bringing together elite jiu-jitsu and grappling stars from around the world.

The selection process for participating athletes will be comprehensive, considering their rankings in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam World Tour, their performances in the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu League, and the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

The ADXC adopts an innovative mechanism for selecting outstanding players, including invitation cards based on specific criteria governed by the tournament’s organising committee regulations. It will also witness the staging of 12-16 “Super Fights” each consisting of three rounds of three minutes. The championship has developed a set of innovative rules that focus on excellence in combat strategies, moving away from traditional standards. These rules aim to create an environment that motivates athletes to continue developing their skills and abilities.

The organising committee has announced the tournament will also introduce several fan-oriented experiences, such as champion meet and greets, interactive activities, and behind-the-scenes tours. These initiatives align with the aims of the committee to provide an exceptional event experience.

The conference also saw the unveiling of an ADXC belt by Tariq Al Bahri, General Manager at International Vision Sport Management (IVSM), an Abu Dhabi-based company committed to supporting the professional journey of athletes and providing them with ideal platforms to showcase their skills, refine their talents, and reach new horizons in combat sports.

“We are ushering in a new era of combat sports in Abu Dhabi,” he said. “The ADXC serves as a comprehensive platform for jiu-jitsu and grappling, surpassing the boundaries of combat sports. Undoubtedly, the championship enhances Abu Dhabi's status as a global destination for professional combat sports., which provide a great avenue for integrating the youth of Abu Dhabi. Through platforms such as these, we not only inspire the youth, but build a bright future for this sport.

“This championship brings unique advantages, methodology, rules, and the participation of top international athletes, providing an attractive and enjoyable experience for all. It will reshape the landscape of wrestling, jiu-jitsu, and martial arts, contributing to the advancement towards new horizons, and reflecting our vision and commitment to establishing Abu Dhabi as a global capital for jiu-jitsu and martial arts.”

Rodrigo Valerio, Operations manager at AJP Tour – the event’s technical partner, provided details on the various specifics of the new championship, highlighted the advantages and revealing that it will feature both Gi and non-Gi fights. “The ADXC will attract a diverse group of athletes to showcase their skills inside the octagon,” he said. “We have adopted qualifiers and comprehensive weight categories, carefully choosing dates to ensure the participation of the most distinguished stars.”