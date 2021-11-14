UrduPoint.com

New Abu Dhabi Global Market Board Of Directors Holds Its First Meeting

Sun 14th November 2021 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Chaired by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, the newly appointed Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) held its first meeting, coinciding with ADGM’s sixth anniversary since its establishment. The meeting reflects ADGM’s strategic vision and reinforces its position as one of the world's leading international financial centres.

The ADGM board members reiterated their commitment to progressing ADGM’s growth journey, strengthening the financial sector, attracting global companies and investments, and developing a vibrant business environment underpinned by innovation and a robust regulatory framework.

Commenting on the meeting, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "Abu Dhabi Global Market’s forward-looking vision is in line with the Principles of the Fifty that define the nation’s journey for the next fifty years.

He stressed the importance of establishing a comprehensive and advanced environment that enables the growth and development of local and international entities both regionally and globally.

The meeting was attended by ADGM’s Vice Chairman, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, as well as Hisham Khalid Malak, Khaled Abdulla Al Qubaisi, Dhaen Mohamed Al Hameli, Mansour Mohamed Al Mulla, and Kaj-Erik-Relander.

Since its inception in 2015, ADGM has established itself globally as one of the world's leading international financial centres.

