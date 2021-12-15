New Abu Dhabi Guide offers families and adventurers tips and tricks for desert outings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) A new comprehensive guide is set to give aspiring desert adventurers everything they need to know about safely exploring and experiencing Abu Dhabi’s incredible outdoor landscapes.

The 35-page guide from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), entitled ‘Abu Dhabi Desert Guide,’ will assist desert-goers in exploring the emirate’s unique outdoor terrain with advice on camping activities, off-road driving, the location of hidden gem beauty spots and even traditional Emirati recipes that can be cooked on a campfire.

Available online, the guide offers readers tips and tricks ahead of their desert adventures, regardless of whether they are first-timers or experienced visitors. It also allows readers to retrace the stories and steps of the indigenous Bedouin people and unravel the history behind Emirati culture.

Saeed Al Dhaheri, Acting Tourism Products Development Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "The Abu Dhabi desert is an exciting playground for families, friends and adventurers. The dunes offer a myriad of experiences, including thrilling adventures, nature watching and relaxing recreation, to suit all types of visitors. At DCT Abu Dhabi, we want everyone to learn about our emirate’s rich culture and learn more about how our Bedouin ancestors lived in the desert. Our new desert guide will help visitors with this experience, as well as giving them the confidence to explore the unique beauty of the region."

The opening section, Getting Ready for the Trip, details the preparations potential travellers should take before heading out.

This includes useful information about vehicle checks, safety and emergency kits, clothing and camping checklists, with suggestions on where to purchase these items, as well as off-road driving regulations and emergency contacts.

For those wanting five-star camping or ‘glamping’ experiences, the guide offers ideas to elevate their outings. Suggested professional tour companies to ease first-timers into the desert lifestyle, such as the Jebel Hafit Desert Park and Arabian Nights Village, are included. The guide also recommends luxury accommodation among the dunes with the likes of Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Al Wathba Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa and Telal Resort Al Ain.

For off-road enthusiasts, six routes suitable for various levels of desert driving experience are listed, all of which offer amazing scenic vistas and interest points. Across the routes, drivers will have a chance to see native deer roaming around Telal Nature Reserve or the salt pools at Liwa crossing. Other breathtaking attractions highlighted include Al Wathba Fossil Dunes, Al Wathba Wetlands Reserve, Jebel Hafit Desert Park and Al Sadeem Observatory.

After setting up camp in the desert, readers can turn to the section on Emirati cuisine, with traditional recipes adapted for the campfire such as chicken machboos and Umm Ali, as well as simpler dishes that can be cooked over an open fire.