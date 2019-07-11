New AED310 million sewage network for Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the establishment of a sewage network in Khorfakkan and the completion of work on sewage networks in Kalba at the beginning of next month at a cost of AED310 million.

Eng. Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, announced the project via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio.

Al Suwaidi said that the project of establishing an integrated sewage network and sewage treatment plant in Kalba has reached the final stage. He also pointed out that the project is part of the strategic plan of the department and the objectives of the emirate to develop sewage networks in cooperation with the Sharjah Urban Planning Council to cover densely populated areas in Kalba.

Al Suwaidi added that the department will cooperate with the Municipality of Kalba city and connect the buildings to the ongoing sewer network.

This will serve 2,217 buildings, of which, 82 are government buildings, which are exempt from fees and delivery costs, 58 are commercial buildings and 2,077 are housing units for citizens. Of the housing units, 557 are for the beneficiaries of the Sharjah Social Services Department and 1,520 will be connected to the sewage network.

The project serves 2,217 existing buildings ranging from villas and residential buildings to commercial buildings, gas stations, gardens, hospitals, police stations, nurseries, schools and mosques in 13 districts.

The plant has a capacity of 3,700 cubic metres per day, which the department has completed in Kalba with 50,000 gallons tanks. This includes sedimentation basins, pump rooms, a control centre, ventilation basins and a balance tank.