New ‘Africa Gateway’ portal provides key business insights into promising African markets

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Chamber, has launched a new website that delivers key insights into the burgeoning markets of Africa to help those who are considering making investments there or conducting business in the continent by providing them with valuable data and trend analyses.

The content has been developed in collaboration with the Economist IU.

Accessed via the Dubai Chamber’s website, the online portal, titled, "Africa Gateway", currently provides an extensive business overview of 10 African countries, including Angola, Côte d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda, with more countries to be added in future upgrades. The portal details vital information about each one, including the demographics, political outlook, economy, key sectors, trade, foreign investment, business environment, and the current relationship with the UAE. The platform is a part of Dubai and the UAE’s efforts to step up business relationships with Africa.

"Africa Gateway was established to provide a comprehensive country profile of the most important markets in Africa and to help businesspersons across Dubai and the UAE in the evaluation of countries they are considering expanding to.

The Dubai Chamber’s strategy in Africa is based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who has requested that all those who represent the country’s business sector do their utmost to enhance business connections with countries in the continent in recognition that it represents a key partner for Dubai and the UAE’s sustainable development," said Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber.

The Dubai Chamber’s new website is a tangible result of the organisation’s commitment to harvest business data about Africa to support its operations across the continent. Tackling the dearth of hard information for Dubai and UAE-based enterprises about the business environment in many African countries, the chamber commissions regular reports on the continent and has published five to date.

Africa Gateway has been launched four months ahead of the fifth edition of the Global Business Forum on Africa to be held in November 2019, which is being organised under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.