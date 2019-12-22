UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Agreement To Advance Sustainable Finance Agenda In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:15 PM

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agenda in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Developing the sustainable finance agenda in Abu Dhabi is at the heart of a new agreement recently signed by Abu Dhabi Global Market, ADGM, and the Authority of Social Contribution, Ma’an.

The two organisations agreed to collaborate across multiple areas of work, in an effort to develop sustainable finance opportunities in the UAE. Sustainable finance opportunities describe any form of financial service that integrates environmental, social or governance criteria into business or investment decisions for the lasting benefit of society.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer of ADGM, and Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of Ma’an, marked the occasion at a signing ceremony on 15th December 2019, attended bDr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Department of Community Development, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of ADGM.

According to a statement, the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, commits Ma’an and ADGM to work together to support the Ma’an Social Incubator and Social Impact bonds.

"The MoU solidifies cooperation in the field of sustainable finance in general and with the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, as well as other relevant events further outlined in the MoU," it added.

Commenting on the signing, Salama Al Ameemi said, "Ma’an is committed to developing innovative and sustainable solutions that directly address social challenges. This partnership with ADGM is crucial, helping to advance our priorities of growing more community-based and socially responsible organisations in Abu Dhabi and supporting a culture of philanthropy in the Capital."

For his part, Khaled Al Suwaidi said, "We are pleased to leverage synergies and maximise the social impact value with Ma’an. I believe this partnership will enhance the accessibility, efficiency and effectiveness of the various initiatives being developed. It will further encourage us to share knowledge and ideas to facilitate the rendering of Abu Dhabi as a regional hub catering to sustainable finance."

Related Topics

Business UAE Abu Dhabi Salama Hub December 2019 Market Agreement Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

2 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

2 hours ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

3 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

3 hours ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.