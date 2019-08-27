UrduPoint.com
New Al Ain Hospital 89% Complete

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi General Services Company, Musanada, has revealed that 89 percent of the AED4.4 billion New Al Ain Hospital - a project with a total built-up area of 347,000 square metres being executed in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA - is now complete.

Assuring that work is progressing in the project as planned in line with the agreed completion schedule, Musanada noted that it has so far completed 99 percent of the utility building works, 96 percent of the main building works, 97 percent of the electromechanical works, and 89 percent of the architectural works, said a Musnada press release issued on Tuesday.

The Company added that there were approximately 3,100 workers along with six main contracts engaged in the project, which started in March 2014, working round the clock to deliver the project within record time and to highest international specifications and standards.

The company said that it completed all the concrete works of the main and utility buildings together with the project’s steel structures, and it also commissioned and handed over the Primary substation.

Furthermore, Musanada completed the commissioning of 10 substations in coordination with Al Ain Distribution Company and started the initial commissioning and testing of the new hospital’s systems in line with the agreed plan to start the handover process of the project facilities to SEHA. The installation of solar panels on the rooftop was also completed.

Execution of the New Al Ain Hospital, considered as one of the most important healthcare projects, forms part of the Company’s efforts to realise the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, towards providing high quality healthcare services in line with best international specifications throughout the Emirate, ensuring that they are accessible to UAE nationals anywhere.

The project receives the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as the project represents part of Musanada’s contribution to the achievement of Abu Dhabi Plan and its main objectives on the healthcare front.

The new hospital will have 719 beds, including 510 beds for general medicine, surgery, children’s ward and maternity and royal suites, 67 for ICU, 142 for medical rehabilitation. It will also include 104 advanced specialised clinics, 17 radiology rooms for X-ray, CT Scan and MRI services, as well as 22 specialised rooms for endoscopy diagnosis and procedures. There will also be an educational and simulation building equipped with simulation rooms, learning halls, and a central library.

The project also features a car parking facility accommodating up to 1,573 cars in two underground floors, in addition to some external buildings such as the administration building, the Al Ain Region Central Morgue, the utility building, the logistics building, and the primary substation.

