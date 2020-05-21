New Al Ghaith factory to recycle 60 tonnes of CO2 daily for industrial use

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) ZonesCorp has announced the opening of a factory that produces liquefied carbon dioxide, which is widely used in several food and manufacturing industries.

Launched by Al Ghaith Industries within the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi I, ICAD I, the new facility covers a total area of ​​100,000 square metres and has a total production capacity of 60 tonnes per day. Using the latest eco-friendly technologies, the first of its kind facility in the UAE captures harmful gases from the manufacturing process and recycles them into a clean and eco-friendly product.

Commenting on the latest facility, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Acting Director-General of ZonesCorp, said, "We are proud to host an increasing number of industrial establishments that prioritise their compliance to the highest environmental standards and contribute significantly to the industrial GDP growth of Abu Dhabi Emirate. Such efforts make our economic zones more attractive to all types of investment activities, and further boost our status as the largest operator of economic zones in the emirate."

Al Khadar added, "ZonesCorp's advanced infrastructure, strategic location, integrated facilities, services and connectivity with neighbouring markets enable the companies and factories operating from our economic zones to increase the efficiency of their production and expand business presence in the region."

Almamoon Al-baadani, General Manager, Al Ghaith Industries, said, "We are pleased to open our latest liquefied carbon dioxide plant within ICAD-I through our strategic partnership with ZonesCorp, which has materialised in a total investment of AED300 million.

In addition to reiterating our active role in promoting Abu Dhabi's leading position as an industrial hub, the facility demonstrates our continued commitment to promoting excellence in customer relations by delivering best-in-class services and products."

Fatima Al Hammadi, Director, Industrial Zones, ZonesCorp, said, "The opening of Al Ghaith Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Factory marks an important addition to the quality and range of industrial products manufactured within our zones. The facility also supports our strategic plans to attract more industrial investors and offer innovative products and services that cater to the evolving needs of the industrial sector that continues to drive economic diversification in the emirate."

The new liquefied carbon dioxide production plant uses the latest methods to capture carbon dioxide released from the production of chlorine and alkali in different stages of manufacturing. The facility helps minimise environmentally harmful carbon emissions which are the main cause of climate change and global warming.

Using the latest equipment, the end product is purified to a concentration level of 99.9 percent, making it clean and eco-friendly to be used in beverage, oil, water treatment and many other manufacturing industries. Unlike the old technologies that used geoengineering and bioenergy to treat and store carbon emissions, limiting its commercial utilisation, the state-of-the-art technology used by Al Ghaith Industries converts captured harmful gases into a useful and safe product.