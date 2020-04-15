New Alliance of Virtue expresses solidarity with people afflicted by COVID-19, praises frontline paramedics

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Prominent religious leaders of the New Alliance of Virtue have issued a statement of solidarity and sympathy calling for global unity to care for the most vulnerable and needy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In these perilous days that humanity faces together, the signatories of the New Alliance of Virtue express their sympathy and solidarity with all who are afﬂicted by the coronavirus pandemic and praise those who are making efforts to mitigate its damage, especially the doctors, nurses, and other medical staff on the front lines.

''We likewise commend scientists and researchers in laboratories and universities, and we pray for their success in ﬁnding appropriate medical treatment and developing a vaccine as soon as possible, said the New Alliance of Virtue in a statement it issued on Wednesday.

The Washington-based Alliance said in this extraordinary moment, we invite believers to reﬂect on a number of points: First, in the face of the blows of fate, we must contemplate human fragility and seek strength and mercy from God with the hope that God may grant us success and guidance in our efforts to overcome adversity and crisis.

Second, these circumstances, despite their difﬁculties, renew our hope as believers in the mercy of God Almighty and in God’s kindness to his servants. This hope, which emanates from our faith in God, gives us optimism that these tribulations will pass and that humanity, with God’s mercy, will return to the worship of God and to creative, conscientious stewardship and development on earth.

Third, such calamities, remind us of the need for unity and remind us that human destiny, like that of passengers on a ship, is shared and interdependent such that there is no way to save some of us without cooperating to save all of us. Therefore, we call for collaboration between the developed and developing nations in response to the calamity.

Fourth, the way to serve and save humanity lies in doing that which is good, in love and charity, and in mutual solidarity. In these critical times, we must deepen our recognition that we as humans are part of one family sharing one home, planet earth. Our religions and this current crisis are clearly teaching us the truth of caring for the most vulnerable in our communities such as the poor, the hungry and the homeless.

Fifth, this virus, which does not recognize territorial boundaries or distinctions between races, or between the rich and the poor, is an opportunity for us to remind ourselves of human equality and to take to heart and remember the teaching of our Abrahamic religions that every soul whoever that soul may be represents all of humanity. Our religions oblige us to seek the safety, well-being, and protection of every soul from all forms of harm, whether they be epidemics, pandemics, oppression, or wars.

Sixth, as we are in the midst of Easter and Passover and approaching the holy month of Ramadan, we recommend following the instructions and guidance which best ensures the preservation of lives and the maintenance of the public good.

Finally, we ask God, the exalted, to lift this tribulation and resolve this crisis, and to have mercy on the people on earth. May God give us the strength to be patient and grateful, and to show compassion to one another and to cooperate in spreading goodness and piety.

Launched in Abu Dhabi on 10th December 2019 by a group of the world’s most respected Islamic scholars and faith leaders, The Alliance of Virtue seeks to bring together religious leaders of good-will for the benefit of humanity. It is an effort across religions to enable their members to live side-by-side in peace and happiness. It does not seek to bridge theological differences, but rather to cooperate on the basis a theology of God-given human dignity, seeking virtue and the benefit for all.