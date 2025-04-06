(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) CAIRO, 5th April, 2025 (WAM) – The Egyptian-French archaeological mission, grouping the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the French National Center for Scientific Research, and the University of Sorbonne, has unearthed a number of tombs in Luxor's Ramesseum Temple dating back to the Third Intermediate Period of ancient Egypt.

The discovery also included storage facilities for olive oil, honey, and fats, as well as workshops for textiles and stone works, kitchens, and bakeries.

The excavations within the temple revealed a "House of Life" which is a scientific school attached to major temples.