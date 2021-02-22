UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Arrival Rules At Indian Airports From Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:15 PM

New arrival rules at Indian airports from tomorrow

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) International travelers arriving at Indian airports from the middle East, Europe and the UK have been advised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation here to brace for longer wait times from tomorrow, Tuesday.

This is in view of more stringent rules being introduced at entry points to minimize the risk of importation of new, mutant strains of Coronavirus. "All three variants of the virus, from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have demonstrated increased transmissibility," the Ministry warned.

Airlines operating flights into India have been advised that effective tomorrow, they should keep passengers informed about the need for transit time of a minimum six to eight hours at their airports of entry for connecting domestic flights. Many passengers arriving in India on transit flights through the Middle East connect to domestic flights to airports, which are not served by international airlines.

From tomorrow, all international travelers transiting on flights from the Middle East the UK and Europe are also required to declare their travel history of the previous 14 days in a self-declaration form at the Delhi airport portal before the scheduled travel.

This is also required for travelers originating from these points if they have a history of travel in the previous fortnight.

The portal for self-declaration is www.newdelhiairport.in even for passengers whose destination in India is an airport other than Delhi.

The wide-ranging new rules require airlines to identify international travelers arriving from or transiting through the UK, Brazil and South Africa and segregate them in-flight or while disembarking to enable the authorities to follow the protocols in respect of countries with mutant and more contagious strains of Coronavirus.

"All travelers arriving from or transiting through flights from the Middle East, Europe or the UK, shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at Indian airports," the Ministry has ordered.

Travelers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa who are found negative upon being tested at the airport shall be allowed to take their connecting flights followed by quarantine at home for a week at their final destination. These travelers shall be tested after seven days and if negative, released from quarantine, with their health monitored for a further seven days.

Other requirements from arriving passengers such as a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report of 72 hours validity which have been in force since India allowed a limited resumption of international flights in August last year shall continue to be enforced, the Ministry said.

Related Topics

India Delhi Europe Brazil United Kingdom South Africa Middle East August All From Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets state ..

2 minutes ago

Rwandan opposition activist gunned down in South A ..

1 minute ago

All over by summer? UK govt eyes return to normal ..

1 minute ago

PML-N involves in vandalism to have grip in all el ..

1 minute ago

Borrell Confirms EU Decision to Expand Sanctions A ..

1 minute ago

CDWP clears six projects worth Rs 69.3 bn

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.