New arts competition set to spur creativity across the nation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, has announced a new nationwide arts competition, Battle of the Arts, with the aim of empowering youth and young adults to discover their creative abilities and develop their artistic skills.

The initiative is in cooperation with the Department of education and Knowledge, ADEK, and Al Dar academies, as well as DCT Abu Dhabi’s cultural sites – Qasr Al Hosn, Cultural Foundation, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Manarat Al Saadiyat and Berklee Abu Dhabi, said a press release issued on Thursday.

'Battle of the Arts' falls in line with DCT Abu Dhabi’s mission of fostering the talent and ingenuity of the younger generations and encouraging creative expression in all its forms. The competition is open to young people across the spectrum of artistic ability. It is not only artists with known skills, but those who might not yet realise the extent of their creative potential, who may find that they discover their unique talent and perhaps a new hobby or passion to carry forward in life.

Open to children, teens and young adults, 'Battle of the Arts' will feature a series of ten online competitions: Theatre and Voice by Berklee Abu Dhabi; Visual Arts by Louvre Abu Dhabi; a Multi-Disciplinary category by Qasr Al Hosn; Music and Visual Arts by Al Dar Academies; Photography by Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Photography Studio; Visual Arts by Manarat Al Saadiyat’s Art Studio; Spotlight on Talent by ADEK; and Arabic Calligraphy by Cultural Foundation’s Bait al Khatt.

The first round of winners will be selected by a Jury Panel from each partner organisation, with prizes awarded within each category and each age group. All winning artworks will be exhibited in an online student showcase.

The winners from each category will then automatically be entered into a final ‘People’s Choice’ competition, which will see the community and the wider UAE public called upon to vote for their favourite artworks through the CulturALL Youth social media platforms, choosing who will be crowned the ultimate champions of the inaugural Battle of the Arts.

The Battle of the Arts competition is now open for registration, with submissions being received through 24 August. Winners will be announced on 3 September, said the press release.