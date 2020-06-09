UrduPoint.com
New Autonomous AITVs To Boost Operational Efficiency At Jebel Ali Port

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:15 PM

New autonomous AITVs to boost operational efficiency at Jebel Ali Port

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Leading trade enabler, DP World, UAE Region and the autonomous vehicle, robotics and AI specialist, DGWorld, has entered a contractual agreement to equip Jebel Ali Port with a fleet of Autonomous Internal Terminal Vehicles, AITVs, including all related integrations in the existing operation processes and infrastructures.

The contract signed between the two sides states that DGWorld will deliver and integrate their autonomous technology at the existing ITV fleet in multiple phases, with the goal to further increase the overall efficiency of the terminal and reduce the overall size of the currently used fleet, at the same time.

"At DP World, UAE Region, we employ today's frontline technologies such as robotics, automation, internet of Things, Big Data, virtual reality and cybersecurity to build and sustain our efficiencies. As a trade enabler, technology has powered and underpinned our capabilities as an essential economic service at a time when the UAE needs us most. Digital technology will continue to drive smart trade for DP World, UAE Region and help us create a better future for all," said Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region.

Previous trials of this new technology have shown, that it is capable to unlock new potentials for efficient and economical automation of already existing Container Terminals in combination with the intensive utilisation of new AI-based software solutions, which have been integrated by the teams of both parties, jointly.

In turn, Bilal Al-Zoubi, DGWorld Founder and CEO, stated, "Following the visionary leadership of DP World and Dubai to be one most advanced and smartest ports as well as city in the world, we are investing heavily in the best minds, practices and resources to develop those applications and technologies to match their operational requirements based on the highest international standards and now we are moving stronger to expand our current operations locally and globally with the great support of DP World and Dubai - UAE Government."

