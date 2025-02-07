Open Menu

New Belgian Government Wins Parliamentary Confidence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The new Belgian Federal government, led by Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever, has secured the confidence of 81 Members of Parliament, while 66 voted against in the Chamber of Representatives.

Several opposition party members expressed scepticism over the viability of the austerity measures announced by the government.

In response, the Prime Minister defended his government's reform agenda, insisting that his coalition "will not hesitate to tell the truth as it is and to make decisions, even if they are difficult."

