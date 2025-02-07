New Belgian Government Wins Parliamentary Confidence
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) The new Belgian Federal government, led by Flemish nationalist leader Bart De Wever, has secured the confidence of 81 Members of Parliament, while 66 voted against in the Chamber of Representatives.
Several opposition party members expressed scepticism over the viability of the austerity measures announced by the government.
In response, the Prime Minister defended his government's reform agenda, insisting that his coalition "will not hesitate to tell the truth as it is and to make decisions, even if they are difficult."
Recent Stories
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
More Stories From Middle East
-
Second edition of Saud bin Saqr Scholarship Program for Broadcast Journalism & TV Production announc ..2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in light aircraft crash near Moscow2 minutes ago
-
New Belgian government wins parliamentary confidence2 minutes ago
-
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh2 minutes ago
-
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in financial services17 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical City17 minutes ago
-
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors17 minutes ago
-
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply chains17 minutes ago
-
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service47 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce47 minutes ago
-
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tomorrow47 minutes ago
-
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research1 hour ago