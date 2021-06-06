UrduPoint.com
New Board Of Directors Of UAE Journalists Association Holds First Meeting

Sumaira FH 21 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 10:15 PM

New Board of Directors of UAE Journalists Association holds first meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) The newly elected Board of Directors of the UAE Journalists Association held its first meeting today in Dubai and elected Mohammed Al Hammadi as its President, while Hussain Al Manaei was elected Vice President, Fadheela Al Maeeni as Secretary, and Hassan Omran was elected Treasurer.

The meeting of the new board was attended by Dr. Ahmed Al Mansouri, Hessa Saif, Salama Al Katbi, Mohammed Saeed Al Tunaiji and Hassan Omran.

During the meeting, the board’s members, who were elected on Thursday for a three-year term, discussed the association’s action plans and strategies for the coming period, which require the cooperation of the entire media community.

They also discussed several ideas, programmes and suggestions that were raised during the general assembly.

Al Hammadi and the other members of the newly elected board thanked the previous board members for their efforts and stressed that they will exert all possible efforts to serve journalists and journalism in the UAE.

