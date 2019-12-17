UrduPoint.com
New Board Of Trustees Announced For Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2019) Abu Dhabi Ports announced the appointment of the board of trustees of its Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy today, as it further advances its mission to provide a regional centre of excellence for maritime industry education and training.

With members from the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the board will provide expert oversight and guidance, to ensure that the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy’s training programmes meet the highest world-class standards, while also serving the specific needs of maritime professionals working in the region.

The board members include Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports; Dr. Abdullatif M. Al Shamsi, President and CEO, Higher Colleges of Technology; Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Shareef Al Khouri, Director-General of Federal Transport Authority: Abdullah Bin Ali Aldubaikhi, CEO of National Shipping Company of Saudi Arabia; Ali Abdul Jalil Shehab, Acting CEO – KOTC; Jasim Al Khamiri, Senior Vice President – Petroleum Ports Authority, Petroleum Ports Authority Function, ADNOC; Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO ADNOC Logistics and Services, and Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, CEO of Maqta Gateway.

Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, "The shipping and maritime sectors employ a highly international workforce and we aim to recognise this diversity in our full range of training programmes.

The appointment of the academy’s board is a further step towards fulfilling our mission, ensuring the development of world-class skills for professionals working in the GCC, and in other closely associated markets such as India."

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy is an initiative by Abu Dhabi Ports, providing internationally accredited training for the UAE and the region, with maritime companies and professionals in the GCC, the broader middle East, and parts of Africa and Asia as target markets.

The programmes range from short courses, including mandatory certifications such as safety training, through to high-level vocational education and training, such as pilot and ship’s master qualifications.

The Academy also features the UAE’s first fully-equipped Maritime Simulator Centre. With a total of three simulators, it is the largest facility-of-its-kind in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world. Simulations provide safe, realistic hands-on experience for a range of vessels, international ports and waterways, and situations, used for a variety of ship officer training programmes.

