New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced the commencement of operations at Wam border crossing in Fujairah effective Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The new border post will facilitate travel between the United Arab Emirates and Sultanate of Oman, enhancing connectivity and easing trade and passenger traffic.

The commencement of operations at Wam border was witnessed by Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, ICP Director-General.

Al Khaili said that the start of operations at the Wam border crossing is an important strategic step in the process of strengthening cooperation between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman.