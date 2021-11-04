UrduPoint.com

New Bus Service To Shuttle Visitors Around Abu Dhabi’s Top Attractions For Free

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2021) The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a new, free transportation service, the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus, which has been developed to connect both local and international tourists to Abu Dhabi’s top hotels and attractions.

Covering 18 stops, the Shuttle Bus service will roll out two key routes, covering nine hotels, nine leisure hotspots and two Expo 2020 bus stops in Abu Dhabi. The first phase of the rollout will see routes connecting Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi town centre and Grand Canal.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said, "We have world-leading attractions and entertainment here in Abu Dhabi, and whilst they are on the tourists’ lists of what to do in the city, we want to make sure they are as accessible as possible.

The service will increase footfall to the attractions and support these entities in their operational activities."

Offering hassle-free transportation, the Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus fleet features 11 buses in total, each branded in vibrant cityscapes depicting Abu Dhabi’s top attractions and activities. The hard-to-miss vehicles are equipped with comfortable seating, air-conditioning, wheelchair accessibility and Wi-Fi access.

Residents and tourists can claim free access to the Shuttle Bus once they have booked their hotel stay or purchased admission tickets for any Abu Dhabi attractions using the Visit Abu Dhabi online booking platform. Once booked, they will receive a voucher with a QR code that allows them to access the shuttle bus online platform, register their details, view the closest shuttle bus station and track the buses.

