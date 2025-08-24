New casualties mount in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2025) Palestinian medical sources announced on Saturday evening that the total number of people martyred in the Gaza Strip has reached 62,622, with the majority being children and women.

The number of wounded has risen to 157,673 since the onset of the Israeli war on October 7, 2023.

This follows the deaths of 61 people and the injury of 308 more in the last 24 hours.

The sources stated that casualties among people seeking food arriving at hospitals in the past 24 hours included 16 killed and 111 wounded.

Meanwhile, hospitals in the Gaza Strip have recorded eight deaths from malnutrition in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of malnutrition-related deaths to 281, including 114 children.