New CEO Announced For Abu Dhabi Energy Services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) announced today the appointment of Khalid Al Qubaisi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at its subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES).

ADES is responsible for retrofitting government and commercial buildings by identifying, sourcing and funding solutions that deliver tangible reductions in water and electricity consumption.

Commenting on the announcement, Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group CEO and Managing Director, said, "I am pleased to welcome Khalid onboard as CEO of ADES. His significant business experience, coupled with a solid track record in business development and stakeholder management across multiple industries, including the energy sector, will help him take ADES to the next level of growth and progress.

"As revealed in TAQA’s 2030 Strategy for Sustainable and Profitable Growth, ADES is mandated to grow new services in demand-side management, enabling public and private entities to realise energy savings targets.

This appointment is an embodiment of our ambition to become a champion for low carbon power and water, by accelerating the growth of the energy services market in the emirate of Abu Dhabi."

Al Qubaisi has more than 15 years of diversified experience in the investments and energy sectors. Prior to this appointment, Khalid served in several leadership positions at Mubadala Investment Company, most recently as Vice President of Information Communication and Technology.

Commenting on his appointment, Al Qubaisi said, "I am excited to lead ADES amid an evolving landscape for Abu Dhabi’s energy efficiency sector. ADES will continue to build energy services offerings in the Emirate, and further leverage our skills and expertise to enable commercial and industrial clients to realize sustainability ambitions. The team has laid the groundwork for significant growth, and I look forward to working with our clients to future-proof their facilities toward a net-zero future."

