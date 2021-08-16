UrduPoint.com

New CEO Appointed For Etisalat UAE Operations

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Etisalat Group has announced the appointment of Masood M. Sharif Mahmood as Chief Executive Officer for Etisalat UAE operations.

Reporting to Etisalat Group CEO, this new position is part of Etisalat Group’s ongoing and agile transformation strategy that targets diversifying and exploring new growth opportunities, accelerating business development in the digital field, expanding geographical presence and maximising operational efficiency, said an Etisalat press release on Monday.

Mahmood has over 20 years of experience and currently serves on the boards of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), the UAE Space Agency, and Etihad Aviation Group.

‏ ‏ Commenting on Mahmood's appointment, Hatem Dowidar, CEO of Etisalat Group, said, "Etisalat is thrilled by the joining of Masood as CEO for Etisalat UAE operations.

With his recognised career and strong drive for results, Masood is a true people leader who will focus on growing Etisalat UAE even further through achieving operational efficiency and generating value by organic growth strategies.

Mahmood commented, "It is a privilege to join Etisalat one of the world’s leading telecom groups and ranked the strongest brand across all categories in middle East and Africa. This exciting appointment represents a great milestone and a motive to work continuously towards adding value for the services and solutions provided to Etisalat customers, capitalising on our employees’ great talent, passion and capabilities, while realising the overall objectives of the company."

