UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Charter Seeking To Build Global Support For Tolerance And Religious Freedom Launched In Abu Dhabi

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

New charter seeking to build global support for tolerance and religious freedom launched in Abu Dhabi

A group of the world’s most respected Islamic scholars, faith leaders joined by experts from governments, and representatives of civil society organisations signed today a new charter to build global peace, based on tolerance and religious freedom.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) A group of the world’s most respected Islamic scholars, faith leaders joined by experts from governments, and representatives of civil society organisations signed today a new charter to build global peace, based on tolerance and religious freedom.

Launched and endorsed during the final day of the sixth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies in Abu Dhabi, the "New Alliance of Virtue", aims to elevate religious freedom, cooperation, and tolerance from mere possibilities to necessary ethical commitments and legal obligations, especially in relation to the protection of places of worship whose attacks have threatened freedom of religion in many parts of the world. This initiative draws direct inspiration from the earliest traditions of islam.

The three-day interfaith meeting was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with the theme "The Role of Religions in Promoting Tolerance: From Possibility to Necessity".

The new charter was welcomed by more than 1000 government officials, leaders of the Abrahamic faiths, thought-leaders, experts, policymakers and media persons.

Considering the current state of global affairs, the signatories affirm that religion continues to play a vital role in global governance and cultural diplomacy, and there is a dire need for a 21st Century Alliance of Virtue.

The fifth Assembly of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, was held from 5th to 7th December 2018 under the theme ‘An Alliance of Virtues for the Common Good’.

The New Alliance of Virtue is built upon the following principles: Human Dignity; Freedom of Conscience and Religion or Belief; Tolerance; Justice; Peace; Mercy; Kindness; Keeping Covenants and Solidarity.

Delegates at the sixth global gathering discussed and examined the central question: How can we promote the principles of tolerance that are so necessary for the modern world? What is the role of religion? What is the role of the law? What is the role of society? What is the role of education? The Assembly discussed the practical implementation of these principles. The highlight of the discussion was the charter for the Forum’s "New Alliance of Virtues" initiative, drawing different religions together to fight for the common good.

The new initiative was built upon international law and the resolutions of the United Nations; the Amman Message (Nov. 2004), the "Common Word" open letter (Oct. 2007), the Marrakesh Declaration for the Rights of Religious Minorities in Muslim-Majority Lands (Jan. 2016), the Washington Declaration of the Alliance of Virtue for the Common Good (Feb. 218), Human Fraternity Declaration (Feb.2019), Makkah Declaration (May 2019), and acknowledged the Roman Catholic Church’s Declaration of Religious Freedom.

The original Alliance of Virtue (Hilf al-Fudul) was established in early 7th century AD (late 1st century BH) Mecca, in the house of Abdullah ibn Judan. Its purpose was to defend the weak and the innocent against the rapaciousness of those more powerful.

Last February in Washington D.C., Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace, led a panel of over 200 individuals from the three Abrahamic faiths and others, comprising religious leaders and senior politicians in creating the modern Alliance of Virtue between religions.

The charter of the New Alliance of Virtue follows the model of the original, on a global scale. It brings together those of good-will for the benefit of humanity, an effort across religions to enable its members to live side-by-side in peace and happiness.

Related Topics

Assembly Century World Mecca Washington Civil Society Threatened Abu Dhabi Amman Marrakesh Makkah Alliance February May December 2016 2018 2019 Muslim Media From Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet denies Maryam Nawaz's travel to ab ..

38 minutes ago

SCC discusses working plan during first meeting

48 minutes ago

US Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2 Jeopardize Pari ..

5 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

41 minutes ago

Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt ..

41 minutes ago

Impeachment Hearings Fail to Sway US Voters on Tru ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.