New commemorative coins to celebrate 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum issued

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), in collaboration with the Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD), has issued commemorative silver coins to mark the 30th anniversary of Ajman Museum.

By issuing these commemorative coins, both the CBUAE and ATDD seek to highlight the notable historical role of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and his interest in preserving the Emirati heritage, as well as celebrate the UAE’s culture, including the vital role of Ajman Museum, one of the precious Emirati treasures with artifacts revealing the nation’s valuable history.

The CBUAE will issue 1,000 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front side of the coin will feature the image of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, with his name in Arabic and English, and the date of issuance in Gregorian and Hijri years (2021 and 1443 respectively).

The coin’s reverse side comprises a drawing of Ajman Museum, with the Names of both the Museum and the UAE Central Bank in Arabic and English.

All silver coins issued will be handed to the Ajman Tourism Development Department, and will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters or branches, but rather will retail in the Ajman Heritage District.

With regards to this issuance, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said that these commemorative coins come in honour of Ruler of Ajman and his restless initiatives to preserve all aspects of the Emirati heritage, from architectural to social, cultural, and literary.

The Ajman Museum is the main museum in the Emirate of Ajman. The building, which dates from the 18th century, was the Ruler of Ajman’s residence until 1970. It was converted into a police headquarters until 1979, becoming a museum thereafter.