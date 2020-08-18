New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) A new coronavirus, COVID-19, screening centre was opened by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, in the Siji area in the Emirate of Fujairah under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah.

The screening centre will provide free tests for both citizens and residents as part of the preventive and precautionary measures taken to stem the spread of the virus.

The centre was launched by MoHAP represented by the Fujairah Medical District in coordination with the Emirate's Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Team and the Fujairah Police.

MoHAP and the Government of Fujairah are planning to open more centres and arm them with advanced testing techniques and well-qualified and trained medical and administrative staff from the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, to enable them to serve the local community according to the locations and time-frame set out by the national screening programme.