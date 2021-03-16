UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Coronavirus Variant Found In Brittany, France

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:15 PM

New coronavirus variant found in Brittany, France

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday, adding that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.

The health ministry said the new variant had been found in a cluster of cases in a hospital centre in Lannion.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First batch of 0.5 mln Sinopharm vaccine to arrive ..

5 minutes ago

Three traders recovered in grand Chaman operation: ..

4 minutes ago

Pyongyang Slams US-S. Korea Drills, Vows to Make T ..

4 minutes ago

HEC announces Law-GAT to seek enrolment as an advo ..

4 minutes ago

Two People Killed in Attack on University Bus in N ..

8 minutes ago

Lethal pollution high in 2020 despite lockdowns: r ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.