New design academy launched to create next generation of jewellery professionals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, on Tuesday inaugurated the Dubai Design Academy, DDA.

Offering exclusive jewellery-design programme, the new academy will equip students with innovative design development training and practical experience of the very latest Computer Aided Design, CAD, designing and manufacturing technology shaping the modern jewellery design Industry, a DMCC press release said on Tuesday.

Dubai Design Academy is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Government of Dubai, and has an educational partnership with Gemvision USA. Professional courses are designed for various levels of jewellery professionals and enthusiasts, whilst simultaneously creating new career path for young talent.

"Tasked with driving commodity trade through Dubai, it is imperative for DMCC to communicate with the market and respond accordingly. From our engagement with the jewellery sector, we discovered that there was a sizable gap in human capital and a real concern about the talent available in the region to secure its future.

This is precisely why DMCC launched the Dubai Design Academy," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC.

"In time, this innovative project will supply the market with the forward thinking, technically sound and entrepreneurial-minded young jewellery professionals the sector is urgently calling for. With technology, innovation and creativity at its heart, DDA is symbolic of DMCC’s approach to supporting trade, and Dubai’s approach to business more generally," he added.

Guided by the concept of "Think, Design, Develop, Trade", the academy provides both design and manufacturing courses simultaneously. DDA has partnered with Gemvision, a developer of CAD technologies, to provide the software and techniques of digital design & manufacturing.

By enrolling at the academy, graduating students from will also obtain the CAD software license, which enables them to design unique, complex and intricate pieces with precision.