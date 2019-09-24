UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Design Academy Launched To Create Next Generation Of Jewellery Professionals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

New design academy launched to create next generation of jewellery professionals

DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, on Tuesday inaugurated the Dubai Design Academy, DDA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, on Tuesday inaugurated the Dubai Design Academy, DDA.

Offering exclusive jewellery-design programme, the new academy will equip students with innovative design development training and practical experience of the very latest Computer Aided Design, CAD, designing and manufacturing technology shaping the modern jewellery design Industry, a DMCC press release said on Tuesday.

Dubai Design Academy is licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Government of Dubai, and has an educational partnership with Gemvision USA. Professional courses are designed for various levels of jewellery professionals and enthusiasts, whilst simultaneously creating new career path for young talent.

"Tasked with driving commodity trade through Dubai, it is imperative for DMCC to communicate with the market and respond accordingly. From our engagement with the jewellery sector, we discovered that there was a sizable gap in human capital and a real concern about the talent available in the region to secure its future.

This is precisely why DMCC launched the Dubai Design Academy," said Ahmed bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO of DMCC.

"In time, this innovative project will supply the market with the forward thinking, technically sound and entrepreneurial-minded young jewellery professionals the sector is urgently calling for. With technology, innovation and creativity at its heart, DDA is symbolic of DMCC’s approach to supporting trade, and Dubai’s approach to business more generally," he added.

Guided by the concept of "Think, Design, Develop, Trade", the academy provides both design and manufacturing courses simultaneously. DDA has partnered with Gemvision, a developer of CAD technologies, to provide the software and techniques of digital design & manufacturing.

By enrolling at the academy, graduating students from will also obtain the CAD software license, which enables them to design unique, complex and intricate pieces with precision.

Related Topics

USA Technology Business Dubai Young Enterprise Canada Dollars Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

West Papua: Day of violence sees at least 27 dead

14 minutes ago

Trump says he put no pressure' on Ukraine, as tens ..

14 minutes ago

Franco exhumation: Spain's Supreme Court to make k ..

14 minutes ago

All main rivers run normal:FFC

19 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

16 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 212,9 ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.