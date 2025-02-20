Open Menu

New Development Projects In Pipeline For Dubai Harbour, Says CEO Of Shamal Holding

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM

New development projects in pipeline for Dubai Harbour, says CEO of Shamal Holding

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said that the company is working on implementing new development projects in Dubai Harbour, including expanding entertainment facilities and developing dedicated retail spaces.

The goal is to enhance visitor experience and support the business sector.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Dubai International Boat Show 2025, which kicked off today at Dubai Harbour, Binhabtoor noted that the expansion of maritime facilities will meet the needs of visiting boats and contribute to increasing maritime and commercial activity in the region.

