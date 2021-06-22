UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New DHA Services Available On DubaiNow App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:15 PM

New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Smart Dubai has introduced two additional services from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on its flagship DubaiNow application, namely, Premarital Certificates and Generating a Medical Record Number (MRN).

DubaiNow is Smart Dubai’s comprehensive go-to app for all smart city services, providing users with access to more than 130 government and private sector services from over 30 entities, including government departments and private companies.

"Seamless, fast, and paper-free services are a major part of our mission at Smart Dubai, where we strive to build a sophisticated and world-leading smart city of the future that ensures its people’s happiness and wellbeing above all else," said Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment. "With that in mind, we launched our DubaiNow application to offer citizens and residents a one-stop shop for all government interactions, transactions, and procedures – all available at their fingertips."

"Smart Dubai is committed to collaborating with government entities across every sector, as directed by our wise leadership," Lootah added. "We are delighted to be working with the Dubai Health Authority yet again to add two new DHA services to the DubaiNow application, further facilitating access to health services for citizens and residents in the emirate."

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, emphasised that DHA is keen to foster the use of smart technology, processes and procedures across all aspects of the health sector to further improve efficiencies, enhance hospital management, and enhance patient care and convenience.

He said the implementation of smart technology has helped increase the percentage of customer satisfaction.

He added that the DHA is keen to enhance smart transformation and foster the use of smart technologies and solutions in line with the Emirate’s and Smart Dubai’s vision of moving towards a paperless system.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ahmad Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Case Management Sector at Dubai Courts, said: "This collaboration forms part of our efforts at Dubai Courts to fulfil the leadership’s directives and establish a smart platform to connect government entities and allow them to provide integrated services, in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision for digital transformation. The objective is to enhance our partnership and collaborate to streamline premarital tests and issue digital marriage certificates."

"We are both committed to making Dubai the world’s smartest city, offering integrated government services to customers," Al Obaidli added. "Dubai Courts is adamant to always offer top-quality digital and smart services to our partners and customers."

Related Topics

World Technology Dubai Marriage National University All From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

17 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

18 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

18 minutes ago

Careem for Business to provide mobility solutions ..

21 minutes ago

Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Servic ..

33 minutes ago

118,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.