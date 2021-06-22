New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Smart Dubai has introduced two additional services from the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on its flagship DubaiNow application, namely, Premarital Certificates and Generating a Medical Record Number (MRN).

DubaiNow is Smart Dubai’s comprehensive go-to app for all smart city services, providing users with access to more than 130 government and private sector services from over 30 entities, including government departments and private companies.

"Seamless, fast, and paper-free services are a major part of our mission at Smart Dubai, where we strive to build a sophisticated and world-leading smart city of the future that ensures its people’s happiness and wellbeing above all else," said Wesam Lootah, CEO of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment. "With that in mind, we launched our DubaiNow application to offer citizens and residents a one-stop shop for all government interactions, transactions, and procedures – all available at their fingertips."

"Smart Dubai is committed to collaborating with government entities across every sector, as directed by our wise leadership," Lootah added. "We are delighted to be working with the Dubai Health Authority yet again to add two new DHA services to the DubaiNow application, further facilitating access to health services for citizens and residents in the emirate."

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, CEO of Joint Corporate Support Services at the DHA, emphasised that DHA is keen to foster the use of smart technology, processes and procedures across all aspects of the health sector to further improve efficiencies, enhance hospital management, and enhance patient care and convenience.

He said the implementation of smart technology has helped increase the percentage of customer satisfaction.

He added that the DHA is keen to enhance smart transformation and foster the use of smart technologies and solutions in line with the Emirate’s and Smart Dubai’s vision of moving towards a paperless system.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ahmad Al Obaidli, Executive Director of the Case Management Sector at Dubai Courts, said: "This collaboration forms part of our efforts at Dubai Courts to fulfil the leadership’s directives and establish a smart platform to connect government entities and allow them to provide integrated services, in line with Dubai’s ambitious vision for digital transformation. The objective is to enhance our partnership and collaborate to streamline premarital tests and issue digital marriage certificates."

"We are both committed to making Dubai the world’s smartest city, offering integrated government services to customers," Al Obaidli added. "Dubai Courts is adamant to always offer top-quality digital and smart services to our partners and customers."