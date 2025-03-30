New dialysis centre opens in Abu Dhabi to provide free lifesaving care

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions through a unified platform, in partnership with PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the middle East, and its subsidiary SEHA, have announced the opening of SEHA Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre.

The centre provides vital care for Abu Dhabi residents living with kidney failure, ensuring greater access to essential care and improving health outcomes across the community.

Ma'an will allocate community contributions towards this centre as part of its efforts to support social initiatives aimed at addressing pressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi. This step is part of the Authority’s recently launched ‘From The Community To The Community’ initiative, and in line with the UAE’s Year of Community.

Run by SEHA’s expert healthcare teams, the centre provides free dialysis care for those living with kidney failure, ensuring essential treatment is available to all of those who need it.

Abdullah Humaid Al Ameri, Director-General, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, said, "We are thankful to all contributors for their invaluable efforts and support in the opening of the SEHA Abu Dhabi Dialysis Centre, which is crucial for the survival of renal patients. The centre comes as part of our ‘From the Community to the Community’ initiative in which we support collective community effort, emphasising on the power of a unified community in achieving long-term social impact. This centre aligns with the Authority’s commitment to enhancing access to essential healthcare, ultimately improving the well-being of the community members in Abu Dhabi.

The centre has already fostered community engagement and participation through initiatives such as the one from the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), bringing together renowned artists, including; Ghaiath Al Rouba, Nadeem Ka, Charlie VillaGracia, and Christian Ray. Each artist contributed 40 hours of their time to create vibrant murals, enriching the healing experience for patients.

In line with the UAE’s Year of Community, SEHA established the centre to strengthen its commitment to the communities, supporting the Abu Dhabi government’s vision for social impact and sustainable development.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group CEO of SEHA, said, “SEHA is committed to delivering world-class care and ensuring that essential healthcare services are accessible to those in need, in line with the Year of Community. As part of PureHealth, we play a key role in enabling this vital centre, providing the facility and expertise to support our community. This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an and PureHealth, driving meaningful impact and improving lives.”

Located at Zayed The First Street, the centre will initially accommodate 112 patients undergoing dialysis three times a week. SEHA plans to expand the facility to serve an additional 56 patients and offer peritoneal dialysis in the future.

The centre is staffed by SEHA Kidney Care professionals and equipped with advanced hemodiafiltration machines integrated with electronic medical records, enabling real-time monitoring and data analytics to enhance patient care.