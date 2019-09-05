New diplomats sworn in at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) A batch of new diplomats was sworn in today before H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Dr. Obaid Al Hiri Al Ketbi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Military and Security Affairs, Ahmed Sari Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Yacoub Yousif Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organisations Affairs, Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, several directors of the ministry's departments and the families of the new diplomats.

Following the ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the 46 new male and female diplomats and expressed his happiness at their swearing-in at the ministry during the Year of Tolerance, whose values and meanings must be the basis of their career.

He also affirmed the ministry’s keenness to recruit competent UAE nationals, invest in their careers and enable them to achieve the country’s sustainable development while pointing out that their future will involve hard work and many responsibilities.

He then urged the new diplomats to adhere to their key values while performing their duties, especially their love for their homeland, their loyalty to its leadership and their career development, through achieving excellence and innovation when providing services to Emirati citizens.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the need for every employee to be ambitious and work with team spirit, to provide new and innovative services, help improve the working environment and realise the objectives of Emirati diplomacy.

The new diplomats expressed their happiness at joining the ministry while affirming that they will do their best, due to the belief of Sheikh Abdullah in them and their keenness to meet their responsibilities to serve their homeland in international forums.