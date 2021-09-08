New edition of Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in New York

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Lt. General Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Zayed Charity Marathon Supreme Committee, has announced the hosting of the new edition of the marathon in New York, as one of the events celebrating the UAE’s golden jubilee.

New York allocated 2nd December, 2021, as Emirati Day in the state, upon the suggestion of Senator Kevin Thomas of New York State, coinciding with the UAE’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

"On every edition of the marathon, we extend our feelings of gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who had the original idea of holding a charity race named after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2001, which led to the first edition of the Zayed Charity Marathon in Abu Dhabi. The race’s first international edition was then held in New York in 2005, whose profits and donations went to the Kidney Foundation," Al Kaabi said.

"Since its launch, the marathon has followed the directives of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, not only as a race but also as a global charity event dedicated to all people without discrimination, while carrying the name of the man of giving, Sheikh Zayed," he added.

"For 50 years, we have had profound and solid commercial, artistic, educational and sporting relations with New York City. Nowadays, the marathon has become one of the city’s landmarks, along with the famous Central Park, as people wait for it every year. Most importantly, people saw the contributions of the marathon to providing free medical treatment to many," Al Kaabi said.

Al Kaabi stressed the marathon has achieved its humanitarian goals and encouraged over 30,000 people from all nationalities and religions to participate in the last marathon held in New York, noting that it has made progress as it was also held in Egypt, as part of its strategy and to promote the culture of giving, under the framework of the directives of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Al Kaabi affirmed his confidence that the 50th year will be historic and unique, in line with the country’s celebration of its 50th anniversary.