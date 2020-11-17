New environment expo to feature at World Future Energy Summit 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) As climate change continues to be one of the greatest challenges facing mankind today, and in light of research revealing a fast-emerging market opportunity valued at US$7.1 trillion, the World Future Energy Summit has announced the introduction of a new Climate and Environment Expo & Forum, hosted in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE.

The platform is dedicated to the climate change adaptation and resilience market.

To be held from 5 to 7 April 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, the Climate and Environment Expo & Forum will bring together thought leaders, technology providers, policymakers, researchers, and innovators responsible for developing the necessary frameworks to mitigate climate change challenges around the planet. The event will showcase the latest advancements, fresh perspectives, and best practice to help achieve local and global climate resilience.

The Climate and Environment Forum & Expo is dedicated to driving the country’s sustainable development in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, maintaining the nation’s position as a global leader of climate and environmental action, and tackling the global-to-local issues of climate change.

Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, said, "The introduction of the Climate and Environment Expo & Forum is a testament to the UAE’s continued prominent role in the global conversation on climate change, climate resilience, and sustainable development."

He added, "Climate change remains an existential threat to the continuity of life on planet Earth. Convening top government representatives and decision makers of the world to address the issue with all its economic, social, and environmental dimensions represents one step further in building a common framework for a climate-resilient world and a sustainable future."

"As the world’s leading event and marketplace for future energy, cleantech, and sustainability, we felt it was an essential evolution to introduce a dedicated forum and expo to address climate change within the World Future Energy Summit," said Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director – World Future Energy Summit.

As climate change poses significant risks to economies, communities, and the natural environment worldwide, there is a substantial market opportunity emerging for adaptation and resilience companies to help investors, businesses, and government agencies around the world to measure and manage these risks, and to move towards a more sustainable future.

To take a closer look at this market opportunity, the World Future Energy Summit will run a Climate & Environment Webinar on 20th of January 2021. Focused on Stimulating Economies: Low Carbon is ‘Business as Usual, the webinar will host selected government and industry experts that will examine the opportunities brought about by the shift towards a low carbon economy.

Faced with real and imminent risk, governments and communities have the ability to quickly adapt for the greater good, and this should give us hope for a similar outcome with respect to tackling the urgent reality of climate change. The current level of global coordination is proof that societies can unite to address a common cause -- a learning process which can be beneficial in implementing decisions that are in favour of climate action. As the world’s leading policymakers and officials convene to attend the annual World Future Energy Summit, we are presented with the prospect of real progress to accelerate a collective global response to the climate crisis.

In 2019, climate change disasters cost the world more than US$150 billion, and their frequency is only expected to increase in 2020. While the global economic cost of fossil-fuelled air pollution amounted to US$2.9 trillion in 2018 (3.3 per cent of global GDP), it is now costing us US$8 billion every day.

According to the Global Commission on Adaptation, GCA, report, investing US$1.8 trillion globally from 2020 to 2030 in the climate change adaptation market could bring a worldwide return of US$7.1 trillion in net benefits. The report highlights five specific areas where investment is needed most urgently: early warning systems, climate-resilient infrastructure, water resources, dry land agriculture, and mangrove protection, all of which will form the key pillars of the new Climate and Environment Expo & Forum agenda.