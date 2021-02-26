New family-friendly garden opens in Ajman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department of Ajman, opened the Ajman Chamber garden, a new 27,000 square metre family-friendly recreational destination. It includes 20,000 seasonal flowers and thousands of flowering shrubs.

Sheikh Rashid confirmed that the department seeks to increase the green area in the emirate and develop Ajman as one of the most important green cities in the world, where residents and visitors will enjoy a healthy and pure atmosphere.

The garden offers a wide range of sports facilities, services and amenities.

Abdullah Al Muwaiji, Ajman Chamber’s board Chairman, attended the opening ceremony.