ALGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2023) Emirati chess player, Salem Abdurahman, earned his country a new gold medal in the Rapid Chess Championship at the 15th Arab Games, which are presently being hosted by Algeria.

Abdul Rahman increased the UAE's medal count in the competition to 14, including three gold medals by chess players.