New Horizons Of Cultural Cooperation Between UAE, Pakistan: Noura Al Kaabi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:45 PM

New horizons of cultural cooperation between UAE, Pakistan: Noura Al Kaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2020) Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, has emphasised that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces' visit to Pakistan opens new horizons in developing bilateral relations in various political, economic, and cultural domains in the light of the strong existing ties between the two countries which are based on joint cultural values and tremendous potentials to enhance cultural and innovative relations.

In her remarks to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, on the occasion of the official visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to Islamabad, Al Kaabi said that the UAE is working continuously to explore new avenues of cultural cooperation with Pakistan.

We are encouraging art and cultural interaction among peoples of two countries to learn each other’s culture. We believe in boosting cultural cooperation which is a pillar of strong ties based on confidence and mutual respect."

The minister hailed the opening of the UAE Pavilion at the National library of Pakistan that includes more than 5,000 different books and titles. She added that it is rich and qualitative addition to libraries in Pakistan.

The UAE-Pakistan relations have made remarkable progress during the past decades in light of the keenness of the two countries leadership to raise the level of cooperation in various fields, especially in culture, as it is one of the pillars of development and a tool in building a vision that creates a new stage of economic, trade and cultural exchange.

