New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2020) A new embassy headquarters of Indonesia has been inaugurated in Abu Dhabi, with a host of high-level attendees including Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In her speech, Marsudi stressed the importance of strengthening Indonesia’s diplomatic representation and developing bilateral ties between the two countries, while praising their close relations, aided by the mutual desire of their governments to reinforce them.

Al Mazrouei stressed in his remarks the UAE’s keenness to reinforce its overall cooperation with Indonesia.

Diplomatic ties between the two countries began in 1976, and the Indonesian Embassy opened in Abu Dhabi on 28th October, 1978, at the level of charge d'affaires. The Indonesian Consulate-General in Dubai opened in February 2003, along with the Trade Promotion Office, while the Indonesian Investment Promotion Office opened in 2010.

The UAE Embassy in Jakarta was inaugurated on 10th June, 1991, and the Office of Consular Services in Jakarta was launched in August 2014, along with the Military Attaché in April 2019, while the office of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in Jakarta opened in 1997.

The visit of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Indonesia in May, 1990 was a turning point in the advancement of relations between the UAE and Indonesia, and the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Indonesia on 24th July, 2019, further strengthened economic, political and cultural ties.

The trade exchange between the two countries amounted to some US$2.2 billion in 2018, and the UAE is among the top 18 global markets for Indonesian exports, while Indonesia is among the top 30 countries exporting goods and products to the UAE.

The ceremony was also attended by Mohammed Abdullah bin Mutlaq Al Ghafli, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs of Indonesia, and Fachrul Razi, Minister of Religious Affairs of Indonesia.

Other participants at the inauguration included Ahmed Al Hay Al Hameli, Director of the West Asia Administration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Department of Visits Affairs at the Ministry, and Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE.