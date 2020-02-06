New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that supports millions of people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) MANADO, Indonesia, 6th February 2020 (WAM) – Five countries have come together to protect and restore seagrass ecosystems that serve millions of people in those countries.

Representatives from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Timor-Leste have joined hands with leading researchers and conservation experts to launch the new effort for these crucial ecosystems, according a press release issued on Thursday.

Globally, these ecosystems support nearly three billion people who rely on seagrass ecosystem services for food, income, protection from extreme weather, and valuable cultural significance.

However, these coastal ecosystems have been disappearing due to human influence including overfishing, coastal development, and climate change.

Seagrass areas are also hotspots for biodiversity and mitigate climate change by sequestering carbon at twice the rate of terrestrial forests.

To identify sustainable strategies for protecting and restoring these crucial ecosystems, the project will work closely with local communities in all five countries to design and implement monitoring and assessment programmes, policy recommendations, and new start-up businesses that enhance conservation.

The project is led by the Convention on Migratory Species, CMS, Memorandum of Understanding on the Conservation and Management of Dugongs and their Habitats Throughout their Range (Dugong MOU), which began the work of planning the project in 2017.

The project is part of the International Climate Initiative, IKI, supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, BMU, based on a decision adopted by the German parliament.

The Dugong MOU is part of CMS Office - Abu Dhabi, which is hosted by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), and serves as the only regional hub for the Convention outside its headquarters in Bonn, Germany.

The event took place from 28th to 30th January in Manado and was hosted by Rumah YAPEKA, a non-profit conservation and community development organisation, with the support of the Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries.

YAPEKA Executive Director Akbar Ario Digdo explained that the project aligns with key priorities for local communities. "In Indonesia, our food security depends on the health of our seagrass," he said.

"This project gives us an opportunity to work together with experts and regional networks to exchange knowledge about how to live in harmony with seagrass ecosystems.

"The clear tone of this project is community-based, focusing on participatory planning and incorporating traditional knowledge. We feel honoured being chosen as the host for the official start of this important project," Digdo explained.