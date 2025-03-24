- Home
- Middle East
- New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s private sector
New Initiatives Unveiled At 6th Al Multaqa Meeting To Empower Abu Dhabi’s Private Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADDCI), organised the 6th edition of the quarterly Al Multaqa meetings, unveiling a series of new initiatives aimed at empowering the private sector and driving sustainable economic development in the emirate.
Highlighting Abu Dhabi’s economic progress, the event reflected the emirate's effective economic diversification strategy, proactive policies, and significant investments in key sectors, driving growth and establishing the emirate as a leading regional and global economic centre.
The gathering was hosted by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADDED, who emphasised Abu Dhabi’s commitment to building a smart and diversified economy that harmonises advanced technologies, human development, and sustainability, paving the way for future generations.
He emphasised that fostering entrepreneurship, strengthening public-private sector partnerships, and supporting innovation are key in accelerating economic growth and advancing the emirate’s diversification objectives.
Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of ADCCI, revealed a series of new initiatives to be implemented by ADCCI as part of its recently launched Roadmap 2025-2027. These initiatives aim to empower a prosperous, flexible and diversified business ecosystem, foster innovation and entrepreneurship, and accelerate the emirate’s transition to a smart, diversified and sustainable economy.
Among the key initiatives announced were the launch of a ‘Policy Test Lab’ to assess policy impacts on the private sector, a ‘Partnerships Booster’ to facilitate access to sustainable digital infrastructure, a centralised ‘Procurement Platform’ for Abu Dhabi Chamber members to connect with local State-owned entities (SOEs) and government tenders, and the ‘Market Export Pulse’ to develop specialised, monetisable market and export intelligence products.
The ADCCI also announced initiatives to expand access to ESG and digital credentials and enhance ADCCI members’ access to export markets, along with a ‘B2B Aggregator’ initiative to facilitate B2B bulk buying negotiations and partnerships.
During the meeting, the Chamber introduced its sectoral working groups, highlighting their role in supporting business development. Representatives from Al Reem Hospital presented the operational mechanisms of these groups, highlighting collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to enhance industry standards.
The session concluded with a presentation on the role of the Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre – arbitrateAD as a neutral and impartial dispute resolution forum for commercial and government entities.
Recent Stories
Tiger Woods confirms ties with Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife Vanessa Trump
Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement wit ..
Top Content Creators Are Calling It a “Complete Package”— Meet the vivo V5 ..
Capture the Vibrant Moments of Life with vivo & ZEISS for a Chance to Win vivo V ..
Why You Should Buy a Dany Smartwatch?
Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April
Why Audionic is the #1 Audio Brand in Pakistan
Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones
Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro- ..
Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels
More Stories From Middle East
-
New initiatives unveiled at 6th Al Multaqa meeting to empower Abu Dhabi’s private sector6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub signs five-year destination support agreement with Afghanistan Cricke ..6 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi gears up to host 25,000 global participants at AIM Congress in April21 minutes ago
-
Noatum Maritime takes delivery of first LNG powered vessel for United Global Ro-Ro joint venture1 hour ago
-
Emirates boosts flight schedule ahead of Eid Al Fitr1 hour ago
-
Tawazun Council awards AED1.3 billion contract to build naval vessels2 hours ago
-
Drydocks World secures FPSO Baobab Ivoirien refurbishment project2 hours ago
-
Peace Homes Development to build AED50 million endowment building to support 'Father Endowments'2 hours ago
-
Dubai to host 8th International Conference on Education Quality2 hours ago
-
SCA recovers AED4.1mln for investors through amicable settlements in 20243 hours ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education, US-based Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing join forces3 hours ago
-
UAE grants $64.5 million financial aid to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem3 hours ago