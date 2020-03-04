New innovative programmes to enhance government workforce underway

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The Abu Dhabi school of Government, ADSG, and the Global Innovation Institute, GInI, a professional certification, accreditation, and membership association, today signed an MoU to cooperate on developing new programmes in the areas of innovation and design thinking.

The two entities have also agreed to cooperate on government innovation assessments and will establish an accredited innovation lab in Abu Dhabi. The MoU will ensure that the ADSG has access to the world’s most recognised, comprehensive, and evidence-based innovation certification programmes for those individuals taking part in its educational programmes.

The Institute’s certifications provide a comprehensive verification of the qualifications of individuals, affirming that they have both the necessary academic education and work experience, and have mastered the essential knowledge and skills required to excel in their roles.

"Our vision at the ADSG reflects the vision of our ambitious leadership and government. The GInI’s vision is one that matches our own.

We are dedicated to developing a leading government workforce here in Abu Dhabi, and it is essential that we also have the ability to verify that employees are learning and mastering their courses. GInI will assist us in ensuring our targets are met in innovation. We are planning to roll out programmes that include a powerful suite of strategic innovation models and frameworks at the leadership levels and all levels of the government," said Alia Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of ADSG.

The ADSG is responsible for developing and overseeing the learning and development plans for all Abu Dhabi government employees. It plays a significant role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a strong, knowledge-based culture, and is training government employees from across the emirate.

GInI is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA and was founded in 2010. Its programmes certify employees working as innovation professionals, design thinking professionals, innovation strategists, chief innovation officers and innovation assessors.