UrduPoint.com

New Insights On Date Palm Evolution Using 2,100-year Old Leaf Found In Ancient Egyptian Temple: NYUAD

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

New insights on date palm evolution using 2,100-year old leaf found in ancient Egyptian temple: NYUAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Using a leaf uncovered from the archaeological site of an ancient Egyptian temple, researchers from New York University Abu Dhabi’s (NYUAD) Centre for Genomics and Systems Biology have successfully determined the ancient hybrid origin of some date palms, which could prove useful for modern date palm breeding as the plant remains a cornerstone of middle Eastern and North African agriculture.

The findings, published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, corroborate hybridisation with wild relatives first reported by NYUAD researchers two years ago (Flowers et al. 2019). They follow another project in which the researchers first sequenced the genomes of date palm plants from ancient germinated seeds, a university press statement said on Wednesday.

In this instance, NYUAD researchers in collaboration with lead researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, UK, sequenced the nuclear and plastid genomes of an approximately 2,100-year-old date palm leaf found in a temple at a UNESCO World Heritage site located south of Cairo, Egypt, and radiocarbon dated to the Late Period of ancient Egypt, roughly 357-118 BCE.

Researchers then used population genomic tests, molecular clock models, and gene-flow-aware multi-species coalescence (MSC) approaches on plastid and nuclear genome wide-data sets to detect ancient gene flow and to provide a temporal framework for diversification and reticulated evolution in the plant.

"This paper is one of the very few studies that have looked at the genomes of plants found in archaeological sites," said NYUAD Professor of Biology, Michael D. Purugganan.

He added, "The work sheds light on the importance of hybridisation in the evolution of date palms, especially those from North Africa. It shows that by 2,200 years ago, date palms from Egypt already had genetic material from another species, Phoenix theophrasti, which today grows only in Crete, some of the other Greek islands and parts of southwest Turkey."

Related Topics

Africa World Turkey Egypt Nuclear Agriculture Abu Dhabi Cairo Lead Temple Phoenix New York United Kingdom SITE 2019 From

Recent Stories

ECP warns govt of hacking of EVMs, tampering of vo ..

ECP warns govt of hacking of EVMs, tampering of votes

14 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Afghanistan, Russia-B ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Afghanistan, Russia-Belarus Relations on Thursday - ..

13 minutes ago
 Kremlin on CIA Involvment in Kiev's Operation: 'Th ..

Kremlin on CIA Involvment in Kiev's Operation: 'There Are Such Traces'

13 minutes ago
 Putin Not Raising Topic of Crimea's Recognition at ..

Putin Not Raising Topic of Crimea's Recognition at Meetings With Lukashenko - Kr ..

13 minutes ago
 Russia, India Launch Security Consultations in New ..

Russia, India Launch Security Consultations in New Delhi - Russian Security Coun ..

13 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Integration Issues Du ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Discuss Integration Issues During Thursday Meeting - Kremli ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.