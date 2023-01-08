UrduPoint.com

New International Accreditation For American University In The Emirates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) The American University in the Emirates (AUE) announced that it has accepted its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and the Schools Committee for Colleges, an institutional accreditation body that evaluates gatherings to ensure the quality and integrity of education.

This was stated during a press conference held by the university at its headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Dr. Mirza Al Sayegh, Vice-Chairman of the University's board of Trustees, Khalaf Al Qubaisi and Khaled Al Halian, members of the Board of Trustees, and Professor William Cornwell, Senior Vice President.

Dr. Al Sayegh appreciated the university’s candidacy for this accreditation and the role played by the university. He pointed out that the opinion of the real money for the university is represented in three basic elements: professors, students and administrative staff, with competencies that illuminate the future in all disciplines at the university. He conveyed the happiness of the Board of Trustees at what has been achieved in the form of the university’s noble goals.

Dr. Razzaq explained that AUE, one of the reputable universities in the UAE, has been officially licenced and accredited since 2006 by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA), Ministry of Education, UAE.

Through its short journey, AUE has earned two International American Accreditations.

The College of Computer Information Technology (CCIT) was internationally accredited in October 2017 by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET). In February 2022, the College of Business Administration (COBA) received the golden seal of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and joined 5.7 percent of the world’s elite business schools.

In December 2022, AUE was honoured to announce its candidacy for the Southern Association of Colleges and school Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). As stated in the organisation’s Core Values and Value Statement, “SACSCOC is an institutional accreditor that employs an accountable and transparent peer review process which assures educational quality and integrity, fosters continuous self-improvement, promotes student success, and improves the effectiveness of its member institutions.”

Achieving various International American Accreditations at all levels will help realise AUE's Vision to be one of the leading higher educational institutions locally and regionally, providing an integrated pathway for students to become creative, effective, and productive members of the community.

AUE continues to provide the UAE and the regional communities with leaders ready to make a difference for a better future nationally and internationally.

