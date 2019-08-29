New judges at Federal Courts of First Instance take oaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) Several judges at the Federal Court of First Instance took their oaths on Saturday in front of Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, in the presence of Jassim Saif Bouasiba, Director of the Judicial Inspection Department, and Judge Abdulrahman Murad Al Baloushi, Director of the International Relations Department at the Ministry of Justice.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued Federal Decree No.95 for 2019 to appoint new judges to head the Court of First Instance, as well as to second category positions in the Federal Court.

The list of appointed judges includes Wael Jamil Mustafa Bassiouni, Ayman Amin Abdel Azim Shash, Ayman Hassan Sanaa El Din Abdel Nasser El Shafei, Hossam El Din Hassan Mostafa Mohamed Khader, Ahmed Talaat Abdel Sadek Mohamed and Ahmed Abdel Rahman Abdel Maksoud El Desouky.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri highlighted the importance of following the rule of law, overcoming all obstacles facing this goal, and undertaking the necessary procedures to facilitate the affairs of litigants, to achieve the desired goals of the UAE’s justice system.