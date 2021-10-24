UrduPoint.com

New Judges Sworn In Before Minister Of Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

New judges sworn in before Minister of Justice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) A number of newly appointed judges were sworn-in before Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, at the ministry's court in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice; and Counselor Jasem Saif Boasiba, Manager of Judicial Inspection Department, were in attendance.

The judges are; Yasser AbdelAziz Ali Al Jawhari, Abdel Nasser Ahmed Al Menoufi, Mohamed AbdelRahman Samra, AbdelAzim Ali AbdelHadi, Mohamed Hazem Mansour, Saad El Din Hassan Sarhan, Ahmed Salah El Din Othman, and Ahmed Gamal ElDin Montaser.

The Minister welcomed the new judges and highlighted the importance of the role and responsibilities of members of the judiciary in achieving justice, noting that they should adhere to integrity and impartiality.

The judges, in turn, reaffirmed their deep gratitude for the trust placed in them by the leadership, and vowed to uphold justice, respect the law, perform their duties with integrity and devotion, and remain committed to honest practices according to the leadership directives.

The Minister of Justice wished them success in their assignments and their mission to ensure justice for litigants.

