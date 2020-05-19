UrduPoint.com
New Lawyers At Dubai's Court Of Cassation Take Oaths Via Videoconferencing

Tue 19th May 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Several lawyers took their oaths before the Court of Cassation of the Dubai Courts, through video conferencing, to practise the legal profession, as per the regulations governing the registration of lawyers in Dubai.

The oath taking ceremony was attended by judges Zuhair Al Bassiouni, Ahmed Amer, Saad Zuwail, Omar Younis, Dr. Butti Al Shamsi, Mohammed Al Naanaaei and Ahmed Al Najar.

The judges explained, to the new lawyers, the purpose of swearing-in at the Dubai Courts, which entails that they perform their duties under the framework of enforceable local legislation, to defend the rights of their clients with honesty and loyalty, and follow the legal profession’s code of ethics.

They also urged the lawyers to abide by the law and apply its provisions, to serve the public’s interests and complete their work with efficiency and accuracy.

